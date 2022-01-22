'They were overconfident that they can defeat this team easily': Ex-SA bowler lists main reasons behind India's defeats

Following South Africa taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against India, former Proteas spinner Imran Tahir stated that one of the reasons behind the visitors' loss was their overconfidence.

Former leg-spinner Tahir stated the Indian team misjudged the hosts and that led to their undoing.

"I don't judge any team but India is a very good side and this South African team is just growing up and India misjudged them and they were overconfident that they can defeat this team easily and this is the main reason for Indian side defeat."

“India dominating world cricket in Test and one day both from last 4 to 5 years but this Proteas team played very well and they took good advantage of their home conditions and turned it into victory,” explained Tahir while speaking to ANI.

He further talking about the importance of this victory for South African cricket, stating that a young team managing to achieve this feat is quite remarkable.

"This is the biggest victory than anything I believe this win is very special as this team is too young and they beat the nation who is dominating both formats for a long time. South Africa played so well and locked both series."

The ongoing tour in South Africa has been a disappointing one. After winning the first Test in Centurion, India lost the next two, in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively to go down 2-1 in the Tests.

Then, a change in formats and jersey colour did not bring about a difference in their fortune, with the KL Rahul-led side lost both the ODIs at Boland Park in Park.

The final game of the tour will be played on Sunday, January 23, at Newland in Cape Town.

