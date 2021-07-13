‘They'll carry the confidence of IPL’: Bhuvneshwar says good performance in SL tour will boost confidence of youngsters

Ace Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to take on Sri Lanka as the vice-captain of a new-look Indian team that comprises a mix of young and experienced players. As the regulars of the team are on a tour of England for a five-match Test series against the hosts, the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana and Ruturaj Gaikwad received maiden call-ups. The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and former skipper Rahul Dravid is the head coach.

The contest begins on Sunday in Colombo. Ahead of the much-anticipated tournament, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar said a good performance on the Lankan soil will further boost the confidence of young guns who have already proved their mettle in the IPL.

“We have good players and they have experience of IPL, they are young but they have experience of IPL, playing T20 for so many years and they have done well for their teams,” Bhuvneshwar said on Star Sports.

“So, it will be beneficial for the team that they will carry the confidence of IPL and they are young and talented, there is a good mix with the experienced players and this will be a good tour. Young players who have come for their first tour and came after doing well in IPL so if they do well here then it will be great for their confidence,” he added.

The right-arm quick also spoke about his recovery journey and explained how he prepared himself for a comeback in the white-ball series against England in March this year.

“When I was almost recovered, domestic cricket was going on as well. So, my focus was to get fit and make a comeback and then I started the preparation for the match,” said Bhuvneshwar.

“Before the England series, I played domestic cricket, so that it helps me get the required match practice. One shouldn't take things lightly while playing domestic cricket and that kept me motivated to play for India and to stay fit,” he added.