'They will never ever forget this win': Laxman lauds India for sensational win vs England, says energy was 'infectious'

A comeback to remember! Virat Kohli-led India scripted a staggering comeback on the final day of the Lord's Test match to beat England by a whopping 151 runs and take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. From experts terming England as "favorites" before day 5 to praising India, the second Test match exceeded all expectations. VVS Laxman believes this victory will be remembered by the players for their entire lifetime.

"I think they (Indian team) will never ever forget this win. They will treasure this win for their lifetime, keeping in mind the situation the team was in at the start of the fifth day, overly depending on Rishabh Pant and the tail to follow," said former India batsman Laxman while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli first to shake hands with James Anderson after Lord's Test despite flare-ups and verbal battles

He added that the energy from the players on the field never died and that the intensity played a massive role in the outcome.

"And I just felt the energy and the enthusiasm you saw in each and every over was amazing. It was infectious. The captain led the way. The intensity is always there when Virat Kohli is on the field captaining."

After stumps on Day 4, India were in a spot of bother at 181/6, with Rishabh Pant being the only recognized batsman unbeaten and the team having a 154-run lead. Pant fell cheaply at the start of day's play and many suspected a collapse thereafter. However, bowlers Mohammed Shami (56) and Jasprit Bumrah stitched an outstanding 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to, and quite literally, bat England out of the game.

Chasing 272 to win in 60 overs, England were bundled out for a paltry 120. Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Bumrah and Shami pocketed three and one, respectively. Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets as India eventually needed just 51.5 overs to get the job done.