Sydney [Australia], : India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday spoke on the future of Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma after the 3-1 series defeat at the hands of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "They will plan in the best interest of team": Gambhir's massive take on Rohit, Virat's retirement speculations

After 10 years of dominance, India's reign of terror in the BGT ended on a bitter note. Questions were raised on Virat and Rohit's dwindling form throughout the series.

With India's most experienced batters failing in front of Australia's famed pace express, some sections of fans called on Rohit and Virat to retire from the Test format.

Speculations around Rohit's retirement spiked when Jasprit Bumrah came out at the time of the toss, confirming Rohit's absence from the playing XI. At the time of the toss, the stand-in skipper confirmed that Rohit had decided to opt-out.

As questions and critics continue to surround Virat and Rohit, Gambhir is hopeful that the duo can continue to take Indian cricket forward. For Gambhir, Rohit and Virat's decision will be in the best interest of the team.

"I can't talk about the future of any player. It's up to them as well. They still have the hunger, they still have the passion, they are tough people, and hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. Whatever they plan, they will plan in the best interest of the team. I have to be fair and equal to everyone in the dressing room," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

During the Sydney Test, Rohit addressed the constantly growing speculations around his retirement and offered assurance about his place in the team by saying he is not going anywhere.

"I have stood down from this Test, but I am not going anywhere. This is not a retirement or moving away from the format. A guy with a mic, pen or laptop, what they write or say, it doesn't matter. They cannot decide for us. I took the call to stand down after coming to Sydney. Yes, runs are not coming, but there is no guarantee that you won't be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing," Rohit Sharma told Star Sports.

In the recently concluded BGT series, Rohit could only muster up a mere 31 runs to his name. On the other hand, Virat laboured for runs since scoring an unbeaten ton in Perth. He finished with 190 runs to his name in five Tests, averaging 23.75, with a strike rate of 47.98.

With the BGT done and dusted, along with hopes of reaching the WTC final, India will return to Test cricket in June against England.

