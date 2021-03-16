'They will play in all three formats': Saba Karim makes huge prediction for two India youngsters

Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent team India in all three formats, believes former India cricketer Saba Karim. After witnessing Rishabh Pant's recent exploits in the Test cricket— that helped him make a comeback into the white-ball sides— and Ishan Kishan's match-winning knock in his debut T20I game against England, former selector Karim believes both the youngsters are long-term prospects for India across formats.

Karim, during a discussion on India News, added that both Kishan and Pant are match-winners and that India are blessed to have them in the same T20I side.

"Both the batsmen have always attempted to prove themselves as match-winners. Earlier Rishabh Pant proved that and now when Ishan Kishan has been given an opportunity, his mindset has also been similar," he said.

"So I feel India is blessed to have match-winning ability players like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in the shorter format of the game. I have full confidence that in the future Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent India in all three formats," Karim added.

Kishan and Pant are graduates from India's 2016 U-19 World Cup side. While the former captained the side, Pant was an important part of the squad which finished the tournament as the runners-up.

Because of prior experience under their belts, Karim believes they are able to understand the responsibilities of international cricket better.

"Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant have both played the Under-19 World Cup for India in 2016. So their foundation has been extremely solid. They know their responsibilities in international cricket and how they have to prove themselves," said Karim.

-Two Dhoni's in one team? -

Comparisons to the greats are inevitable if you play for India and Pant and Kishan are well aware of that. Be it their fearless, big-hitting, or impressive glovework, they have often been compared to M.S. Dhoni. When asked about his thoughts on the same, Karim said: "It seems like that. If the Indian team can get two Dhoni's, there cannot be a bigger thing than that. The fearless and carefree manner in which both these players have played and they know what their roles are showed amazing aggression and that too with calculated risks."

Karim concluded by saying that the duo needs to continue playing to their strengths and grow big in self-confidence.

"Ishan Kishan had struck 30 sixes in the last IPL season. Both these left-handed batsmen have the six-hitting ability and the Indian team needs that currently. It is very good preparation in T20s for the Indian team and these two players and the more chances they get, their self-confidence will increase further," he signed off