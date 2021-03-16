'They are taking this game to a new level': Hogg explains why Indian cricket will be a 'powerhouse' in the next decade

Brad Hogg has made a huge prediction regarding Indian cricket and backed it to become a powerhouse of world cricket in the next 10 years. Hogg, the former Australia wrist spinner, sees a lot of potential in the youth of Indian cricket and feels the management needs to change the outlook of the team after the T20 World Cup later this year. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have really impressed Hogg, with the 50-year-old believing the sooner India depend more on youth, the quicker will they go on and dominate world cricket.

"I am loving this lively Indian team. I think after the T20 World Cup later this year, they should make a few more changes. Add a bit of depth with a bit of youth, because they are taking this game to a new level, taking Indian cricket to a new level in all formats. Indian cricket is going to be the powerhouse over the next decade," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Highly impressed by what he's seen of Ishan in his debut India game, the former Australia spinner reckons he should open the batting along with the returning Rohit Sharma for the third T20I against England on Tuesday. After KL Rahul managed scores of 1 off 4 and 0 off 6 in the first two matches, Hogg feels that if Kishan can make more significant contributions in the coming games, he can make a strong case for himself as India's T20 opener.

"I think they’ve got to stick with Ishan Kishan. He is young, he is explosive, he’s got a good strike-rate, he takes on the quick bowlers and spinners as well. He takes the pressure of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as we heard Kohli say in the press conference. Rahul is out of form. Ishan Kishan, this is his opportunity to take and he's got two games at least to take the opening spot away from Dhawan and Rahul and make it his own," Hogg added.