Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘They’ve had bad records in their career’: De Silva wants ‘suitable punishment’ for Mendis, Dickwella & Gunathilaka
cricket

‘They’ve had bad records in their career’: De Silva wants ‘suitable punishment’ for Mendis, Dickwella & Gunathilaka

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Aravinda de Silva asserted that the players should have understood the responsibility of representing their country and remained inside the bio-bubble.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Aravinda de Silva(HT Photo)

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Aravinda de Silva has lashed out at Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka, suggesting a strict disciplinary against them for violating the bio-secure protocol in England.

All the three Lankan players were found guilty of breaching the Covid protocols during Sri Lanka’s recently-concluded tour of England. As a result, the trio was suspended midway and sent back home.

Speaking on a television talk show, as quoted by dailynews.lk, De Silva asserted that the players should have understood the responsibility of representing their country and remained inside the bio-bubble.

“They should have realised their misbehaviour and especially what was the fault they have done off the field. They should realise their responsibility and represent the country. When a bio-bubble is created they have to live according to the rules and regulations,” De Silva was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m a skinny guy, I’ll die if you hit me with a bouncer’: Shoaib Akhtar reveals the 'toughest' batsman he had bowled to

The 1996 World Cup winner also highlighted the poor track record of Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka in terms of discipline and added they have gone unpunished. De Silva also asserted that these three players should be taught a lesson this time.

“These three players have had bad records earlier in their career. If we had given a suitable punishment at that time, they would have not repeated this type of mistake. If we cannot give them the suitable punishment, they will never learn a lesson from this incident,” said the former cricketer.

Last month, a video had surfaced of Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis allegedly breaching the bio-bubble in England. The two, along with opener Danushka Gunathilaka, were seen roaming the streets of Durham after the final T20 international.

ALSO READ | AB De Villiers, Michael Vaughan react to Marcus Rashford's heartfelt Tweet against racial abuse after Euro 2020 final

Acting upon the matter, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has formed a five-member committee that will investigate the case. Several reports have claimed that the trio might face a 12-month ban for their offence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aravinda de silva kusal mendis sri lanka cricket niroshan dickwella danushka gunathilaka
TRENDING NEWS

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP