Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They've reduced by mere 20 balls, a format that was extremely popular with players': Ian Chappell on The Hundred
cricket

'They've reduced by mere 20 balls, a format that was extremely popular with players': Ian Chappell on The Hundred

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell reckons that the T20 format is enough to take the sport into the Olympics and the newest addition 'The Hundred' was not really needed.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
File image of Ian Chappell.(Hindustan Times)

The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) The Hundred tournament is currently going on with much fanfare. The unique format sees both the team face 100 balls each with new sets of rules for the players. Players like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Jonny Bairstow are taking part in the tournament. Women's cricket matches are also taking place simultaneously in the Hundred with five Indian players featuring across women’s teams - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

However, former Australia captain Ian Chappell reckons that the T20 format is enough to take the sport into the Olympics and the newest addition 'The Hundred' was not really needed.

READ | 'You don't have any excuse to keep them out': Karim picks India's squad for the T20 World Cup, leaves out star batsman

The first match of The Hundred was played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition that is seeing (both men and women) featuring in the tournament.

"Apart from reducing the number of balls to obtain a terrestrial television deal, the reasoning behind the Hundred could well be that it improves the chances of cricket fulfilling the Olympic dream. This is often cited as a way to spread the game's popularity to a wider audience. Surely the T20 format could achieve that same outcome without yet another reduction," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"Cricket is a team game ideally played by 11 members a side. Performance satisfaction is a big reason why youngsters fall in love with the game. Administrators would do well to remember that before they rush into devising shorter forms of the game. The more the length of an innings is reduced, the greater chance that there will be players "just making up the numbers". Even those players crave occasional performance satisfaction," he added.

Further talking about the new format, Chappell said: "Throughout my playing career I believed there were two possible solutions to a problem: a simple one and a complicated one. I also believed that to the benefit of Australia, England would regularly choose the complicated solution. They've done it again."

"To overcome the perceived problem of public not fully conversant with cricket, they've concocted another form of the game - The Hundred. That's right, they've reduced by a mere 20 balls a format that was extremely popular with players and the public," he added.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the hundred ian chappell
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP