Eoin Morgan reacts on heated exchange with R Ashwin, says, ‘things can boil over on hot days’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah saw an argument break out in the middle between KKR captain Eoin Morgan and DC's Ravichandran Ashwin. The incident took place in the final over of the DC innings after KKR pacer Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin and said a few words as the off-spinner was walking back.

Ashwin responded to Southee, which prompted Morgan to arrive and say a few words, resulting in a heated exchange between the two players, until KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik took Ashwin away from the scene.

Later, Ashwin dismissed Eoin Morgan for a duck and celebrated the dismissal in an emphatic manner.

After KKR's 3-wicket win, Morgan was asked about what went down in the middle by Ian Bishop.

"Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn't. We all played in the right spirit," Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"And its a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. Its his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," he added.

Meanwhile, KKR registered an important 3-wicket win thanks to a cameo from Sunil Narine and a matured innings from Nitish Rana.

At first, the KKR bowlers did a commendable job to restrict DC for only 127 for 9. Narine picked up 2 for 18 in his 4 overs while Lockie Ferguson (1/10 in 2 overs) and Venkatesh Iyer (4/29) did a fine job.

In reply, Shubman Gill laid the foundation with a solid 30 but the KKR chase stuttered a bit in the middle. It required an important partnership between Rana and Narine to see the Knights home.