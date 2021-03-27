Former India, England cricketers disagree with third umpire for giving Ben Stokes not out despite bat being on the line

Just like the players on-field, there has been battle of sorts, albeit of words, going on between former India and England cricketers during England’s tour of India. But a run out appeal against Ben Stokes during the 2nd ODI was one of the rare occasions when former India and England cricketers agreed with each other while disagreeing with the third umpire. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ian bell and Michael Vaughan expressed their surprise after third umpire ruled Ben Stokes not out despite his bat being on the line.

It happened during the 26th over of England’s chase when Stokes flicked a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery and tried to steal a second run. Kuldeep Yadav, who did not have a great day with the ball, was sharp at deep mid-wicket and more importantly was able to achieve a direct hit.

The close-call was sent upstairs. Third umpire Anil Chaudhary after looking at several replays decided to conclude there was no conclusive evidence to give Stokes run out despite images suggesting that the England all-rounder’s bat may have been on the line when the bails were dislodged.

The run out proved to be costly for India and Stokes went to slam a breath taking 99 to help England chase down India’s 337-run in 44.3 overs to level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes took his time to reach 50 off 40 balls but then smacked a flurry of sixes while facing India spinners Kuldeep Yadav (0-84) and Krunal Pandya (0-72) as the left-hander moved to 99 off the next 11 deliveries.

Here is how former India and England cricketers reacted to Ben Stokes given not out by third umpire

“That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

“Wow ... I would have given that Out ...” tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.

“I think we got away with one there. I thought that was out,” said former England batsman Ian bell in a video interview with ESPN Cricinfo. “Watching it all on TV, I don’t think there was anything behind the line and after what Ben did towards the end, yeah we got away with one as a team,” he added.

“Temperament is an important part to being an umpire. And some of the umpires on occasions have fallen short temperamentally. This time, the pressure seemed to have got to the umpire because the grounded part of the bat was on the line. What seemed to be over the line was the part which was not grounded,” former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said in the same video.