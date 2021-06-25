‘This cricket team is perfect fabric of what we want’: Brendon McCullum credits Kane Williamson for rise of New Zealand

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has hailed Kane Williamson for inspiring the Black Caps to glory in world cricket. Under the latter’s leadership, the Kiwis thumped India by 8 wickets in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton.

McCullum lauded the way New Zealand cricket team rose to success under Williamson’s leadership. While speaking with tvnz.co.nz, the former said that the Kiwis have been ‘humble and hardworking’ on the field and this team has perfectly reflected the image of their captain.

“To me, the last few years is where New Zealand has really [risen] under Kane Williamson's leadership - that team is a real image of the skipper. The culture of that side is so much of what is New Zealand - we're humble, hard-working, innovative when we need to be and represent our country with great pride and that's what those guys do. This New Zealand cricket team is the perfect fabric of what we want.” McCullum said as quoted by tvnz.co.nz.

The experts give credit to McCullum for the revival of the New Zealand team since their defeat in South Africa in 2013. However, the former cricketer doesn’t believe that he single-handedly brought the change.

“I didn't start it - everyone reflects back to 2013 as a bit of a ground zero moment for us; it was an important moment but you've got to go back generations. For generations, we've been trying different formulas and different fabrics and we've always been searching and I think in 2013, our search was pretty brutal.” McCullum said.

“They've been knocking on the door of the ultimate success for a while now and to continue to keep doing it and keep believing in what they're about as a cricket team and to be repaid now with the ultimate success of a World Test Championship is just so significant,” he added.