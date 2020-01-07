e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / This day, that year: When Virat Kohli and Co scripted history Down Under

This day, that year: When Virat Kohli and Co scripted history Down Under

Australia, during that series, did not have the services of David Warner and Steve Smith who were facing a ban for their role in the Sandpaper Gate controversy.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image: Virat Kohli kisses the Border–Gavaskar Trophy
File image: Virat Kohli kisses the Border–Gavaskar Trophy(Getty Images)
         

It was on January 7, 2019 when Virat Kohli’s men became the first-ever Indian team to register a Test series win in Australia. It was the first time since 1947, that India were able to register a Test series victory in Down Under as they defeated the Tim Paine-led side 2-1 in the four-match rubber.

Also Read: India’s pace battery every bit as good as ours: Tim Paine on India challenge

In their last tour Down Under, India had won the first Test in Melbourne (December 6-10) by 31 runs in Adelaide. They lost the second match (December 14-18) in Perth by 146 runs. However, they came back strongly in the third Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), registering a famous win by eight wickets. The fourth and the final Test (January 3-7) had ended in a draw in Sydney.

Speaking about the historic series win, former batsman VVS Laxman had said that it was his long-cherished dream which Kohli’s men fulfilled by defeating Australia in the own backyard and won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I’m so glad that this Indian team under Virat’s leadership has beaten Australia for the first time in their own backyard which is my favourite moment of Indian cricket in 2019,” Laxman had said.

Also Read: No Justin Langer, Australia to have new head coach for India series

Australia, during that series, did not have the services of David Warner and Steve Smith who were facing a ban for their role in the Sandpaper Gate controversy.

However, Paine on Monday, said he is eagerly waiting for his side’s clash against the top-ranked Test side India, which he believes is going to be a “mouth-watering” series.

“We are certainly a different side from what they played against last year and there’s more at stake with Test Championship points,” Paine said after Australia’s whitewash of New Zealand in the three-Test series.

The victory over Black Caps has brought Australia (296) closer to India (360) at the top of the World Test Championship table with the two nations occupying the positions which will earn places in the final at Lord’s in 2021.

Also Read: Race to the top: Bumrah & Chahal locked in engaging battle to script record

“If we can continue our upward trend from the last 12 months, then you are looking at two of the best sides, so it will be an awesome series. They showed last year they have a pace battery that can be every bit as threatening as ours so it will be one to watch.”

Paine said the way Australia approached the key moments in matches had changed since India last toured, resulting in the clinical displays against Pakistan and New Zealand.

“Every team wants to be ruthless,” he said.

“(But) I think there were probably periods in the Test series against India we should have capitalised on, but through wanting it too much, or trying too hard, or putting too much pressure on ourselves, we let it slip,” Paine added.

tags
top news
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news