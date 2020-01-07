e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / No Justin Langer, Australia to have new head coach for India series

No Justin Langer, Australia to have new head coach for India series

Under Langer’s watch, Australia smashed Pakistan 2-0 and then went on to New Zealand 3-0 in the two Test series. However, they will be challenged in India by the hosts, who are currently involved in a limited overs series.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aaron Finch will lead Australia in India
Aaron Finch will lead Australia in India(AP)
         

After a triumphant and unbeaten summern, Australia head coach Justin Langer will be taking a short break when his side travels to India for the upcoming three-match ODI series. In his absence, senior assistant Andrew McDonald will be taking over the top job for the three ODIs. This will be the former all-rounder’s first assignment as head coach of the national side.

“He’s an excellent coach, we’ve got other excellent coaches to back him up,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Langer as saying.

ALSO READ: Nothing tougher than playing India in India: Labuschagne

“I’m so confident in our coaching staff now with the cricket side of things. A lot of the time now I think about the cricket 30 per cent of the time, the rest of the time all the other stuff that goes with it: the bigger picture, the cultural stuff,” Langer added.

Under Langer’s watch, Australia smashed Pakistan 2-0 and then went on to New Zealand 3-0 in the two Test series. However, they will be challenged in India by the hosts, who are currently involved in a limited overs series.

“Whenever you play India, it’s a tough series because they’re a very tough opposition. They’ve got great batters and bowlers, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Marnus Labuschagne, who was the star with the bat in the Test series, was as quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website. “But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there’s nothing tougher than India in India.”

He has already toured India with an Australia A side in 2018 and said that he would pick brains of his teammates who have travelled to that country for IPL and many international tours. “If I get an opportunity that’d be great. Luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith … to continue to learn from those guys is great.” Labuschagne further added.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs from Virat Kohli
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs from Virat Kohli
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news