No Justin Langer, Australia to have new head coach for India series

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:55 IST

After a triumphant and unbeaten summern, Australia head coach Justin Langer will be taking a short break when his side travels to India for the upcoming three-match ODI series. In his absence, senior assistant Andrew McDonald will be taking over the top job for the three ODIs. This will be the former all-rounder’s first assignment as head coach of the national side.

“He’s an excellent coach, we’ve got other excellent coaches to back him up,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Langer as saying.

“I’m so confident in our coaching staff now with the cricket side of things. A lot of the time now I think about the cricket 30 per cent of the time, the rest of the time all the other stuff that goes with it: the bigger picture, the cultural stuff,” Langer added.

Under Langer’s watch, Australia smashed Pakistan 2-0 and then went on to New Zealand 3-0 in the two Test series. However, they will be challenged in India by the hosts, who are currently involved in a limited overs series.

“Whenever you play India, it’s a tough series because they’re a very tough opposition. They’ve got great batters and bowlers, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Marnus Labuschagne, who was the star with the bat in the Test series, was as quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website. “But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there’s nothing tougher than India in India.”

He has already toured India with an Australia A side in 2018 and said that he would pick brains of his teammates who have travelled to that country for IPL and many international tours. “If I get an opportunity that’d be great. Luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith … to continue to learn from those guys is great.” Labuschagne further added.

(With agency inputs)