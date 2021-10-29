'This guy took money, set matches and betrayed his own nation': Harbhajan gives no-holds barred response to 'fixer' Amir

The episode between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir does not seem to end. On Wednesday evening, what started as a casual banter between the two bowlers turned ugly over a series of tweet and although Amir has gone quiet, there seems to be no such approach from the veteran India spinner. Harbhajan has been vocal on Twitter, responding to individuals who have questioned him for brining up the infamous spot fixing scandal of 2010, in which Amir was found guilty.

But this time around, the spinner appeared on a media outlet for the first time to speak about the issue. Talking at length, Harbhajan did not hold back and lashed out at Amir for having no credibility or respect when it comes to conducting himself in front of seniors.

"Who is Mohammad Amir? Isn’t he the same Amir who was caught fixing in the Lord’s Test? What is his credibility? He must have played around 10 matches for his team and betrayed his own country by taking money to set matches. Such people are a black spot to this game and wasting time on them isn’t the right thing," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

"When it began, it was just a joke. He tweeted something, I replied something. But from there it reached a stage where I had to tell the world what kind of a man he is and what he’s done. I would want to request Mr. Imran Khan to open up schools for such kids so that he (Amir) can attend it and learn how to talk to seniors. Over here, we are taught respect. Even today, players like Wasim Akram and many more, we talk to them by bowing our heads. But he is a kind of person who doesn’t know how or what to talk to the other person."

Amir's involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal at Lord’s between England and Pakistan resulted in him getting banned from cricket for five years. But while the word may have forgiven Amir for his acts, Harbhajan sure has not, those feelings triggered by his tweets on social media.

"Anyway, what can we even expect from someone who sold his entire country. A fixer like him doesn’t deserve attention because if I put my feet in the mud, it will splash on me. I should have just stayed away from him," added Harbhajan.