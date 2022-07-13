‘This Indian team should win all ODI and T20I World Cups, and Champions Trophy’: Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the current Indian limited-overs unit should win all white-ball ICC tournaments - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy. Vaughan's comments came after India thrashed England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Oval to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. India bowled England out for 110 - their lowest total against India in ODI history and then chased it down in just 18.4 overs with all wickets intact to register an emphatic victory. India's charge in the ODIs came a day after they won the T20I series 2-1.

Vaughan said India should get on a roll and win ICC tournaments as they have got the players and the team to beat every opposition in all conditions.

"Conditions will be different in a year and a half's time (for the ODI World CUp) but India have just got to get on a roll in white-ball cricket. They've just got the build that momentum, they've done that in the T20 series in the manner that they've played. We talk about aggression, they were aggressive with the ball today, and they were aggressive in the field. That's what you've got to do when you've things going in your favour, you've got to blow teams away. England are an outstanding team, so that should give India a lot of confidence. I've said before, this Indian one-day team for long haven't gotten close to winning anything for a long period of time. They should be there or there about every single Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Despite having one of the best teams, India haven't managed to win any ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The last time they won an ODI World Cup was in 2011 and their only T20 World Cup triumph came in 2007.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India will have a chance to set that record set. Their first chance will be in the T20 Word Cup later this year in Australia. Towards the end of next year, India will then host the ODI World Cup. Vaughan said India will enter the T20 World Cup as one of the clear favourites.

"This Indian group of white-ball experts that have been built on the back of IPL, should be pushing all the way in all conditions world. Not just at home next year. They should be able to arrive in Australia in a few months' time as one of the clear favourites to win that tournament. They've certainly got enough skill," he said.

