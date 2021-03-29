Home / Cricket / Thisara Perera becomes first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes an over - WATCH
Thisara Perera becomes first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes an over - WATCH

Perera is the ninth cricketer in the world to have achieved this feat in professional cricket, after Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and recently Kieron Pollard.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera(Twitter)

All-rounder Thisara Perera scripted a new chapter in the history book of Sri Lankan cricket on Sunday. He became the first cricketer from his nation to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during a domestic tournament.

Perera achieved the feat during his unbeaten 13-ball 52 while captaining Sri Lanka Army in a group match against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over List A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town on Sunday.

His knock, which had eight sixes in it, was also the second-fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in List A cricket, after former Sri Lanka all-rounder Kaushalya Weeraratne's 12-ball fifty in 2005.

Perera came in to bat at No. 5 with 20 balls remaining in their innings that was truncated to 41-overs-a-side. Part-time off-spinner Dilhan Cooray was the bowler at the receiving end of Perera's onslaught.

Perera has played six Tests, 166 ODIs and 64 T20 Internationals.

(With PTI Inputs)

