Thomas Harley is Stars' OT hero for second straight game in 5-4 win over Capitals

AP |
Jan 28, 2024 08:28 AM IST

DALLAS (AP) — Defenseman Thomas Harley scored at 3:27 of overtime for his second goal of the game and second overtime winner in two games as the Dallas Stars beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Saturday in each team’s last game before the NHL All-Star break.

Dallas led 4-2 before a 6-on-4 goal by Alex Ovechkin and a 6-on-5 goal by Dylan Strome in the last two minutes of regulation sent the game into overtime.

Harley scored 38 seconds into overtime on Thursday night in Dallas’ 4-3 win over Anaheim.

Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene also scored and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars, who are 18-3-3 against the Caps since the 2008-09 season.

Anthony Mantha and Rasmus Sandin also scored for the Capitals, who went 0-3-1 on a Central Division road trip. Charlie Lindgren stopped 30 shots making his sixth start in the Capitals' last eight games.

Duchene gave Dallas a 4-2 lead at 2:24 of the third period after being honored before the game for playing in his 1,000th career NHL game in early December.

Ovechkin scored at 18:00 of the third period on a power play after Lindgren left for the bench. It was his first goal in nine games.

Strome scored the tying goal at 19:17, poking in the puck after it dribbled behind Oettinger just to the left of the net at about the same time that referee TJ Luxmore blew his whistle. After a review, the goal was ruled good.

Ovechkin and Mantha each had a goal and an assist. Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists for the Capitals.

Marchment and Duchene each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen had two assists each for Dallas.

Capitals forward Max Pacioretty left the game early in the third period with a lower-body injury.

John Carlson assisted on Mantha’s goal for his 650th career point, the sixth most among active NHL defensemen.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Montreal on Feb. 6.

Stars: Begin a three-game Atlantic Division road trip at Buffalo on Feb. 6.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

