'Those little things went my way': Shane Watson recalls his 117*-run knock for CSK in IPL 2018 final

The Indian Premier League 2016 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a poor performance from Shane Watson. With the ball, the Australia allrounder gave away 61 runs in his 4 overs. With the bat, he could only muster 11 runs in 9 balls as SRH won the match by 8 runs to claim the trophy.

Two years later, Watson received an opportunity to redeem himself as Chennai Super Kings played SRH in the final. This time, Watson was playing for CSK.

Opening the batting in 179-run chase, Watson got off to a slow start, but then later went on an absolute rampage. The right-hander smashed 117* runs in 57 balls at a strike rate of 205.26. His innings comprising of 11 fours and 8 sixes helped CSK to an 8-wicket win.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Watson recalled his IPL 2018 title-winning innings.

"Throughout the season, I was batting better than I had been batting for a light time. I had a bit of confidence going into the final. Also, from my personal perspective, I had a point to prove from my previous experience of playing a final for RCB where I had an absolute shocker," Watson recalled.

"And I suppose things just matched very nicely throughout that innings. It took me a little few balls to get my innings go. The way Hyderabad bowlers bowled, the ball was coming on to me at a time when I could really feel like I could line up a few of their bowlers," he added.

"And, once I got some momentum, just some bowling changes were made at the right time, where I really needed to go hard and I could feel I could line up those bowlers. My misses fell into the gaps. The ball really come out to the middle most of the times.

"Those little things went my way, which for an innings like that for a high-pressure match is something I look back at with quite a lot of fondness. It was a very special time of my career," Watson signed off.

