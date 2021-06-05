'Those three will certainly start': Ajit Agarkar explains why Bumrah, Shami, Ishant are likely to play in WTC final

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar believes that India may use all three seamers - Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. In fact, Agarkar believes that India may even play a fourth pacer.

The all-important clash between Virat Kohli's Indian team and Kane Williamson's New Zealand team will kick off from June 18th and will be played in Southampton.

With the surface expected to seamers, especially amid windy weather conditions, Agarkar said that the India pace trio can make an impact.

"The seamers will play a part and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that's been their strength over the last few years. Whether it is a Bumrah, Shami - the No.1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over his career as he has played," Agarkar said on Star Sports' show Game Plan.

"So, those three certainly will start and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know. We still don't know what the conditions are likely to be but we presume in England, with the Dukes ball in particular, there will always be help for the seam bowlers. You can't imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June," he further added.

Stressing the importance of WTC final, Agarkar said: "It is a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to any sort of landmark and that's what makes it special."

"So, to be involved and particularly in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was way ahead at one point, they still had to get the job done. Both teams will be up for it and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it," he signed off.

