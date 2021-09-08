Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Those who are complaining are just boring. I love it': Vaughan says cricket needs 'amazing characters' like Virat Kohli
cricket

'Those who are complaining are just boring. I love it': Vaughan says cricket needs 'amazing characters' like Virat Kohli

The cricket world stands divided to Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration directed at the Barmy Army, but former captain Michael Vaughan sees nothing wrong with Kohli's actions, and instead believed the India skipper makes the game exciting with his antics.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli gestures on Day 5 of the Oval Test. (Getty)

The cricket world stands divided to Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration directed at the Barmy Army on Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, but former captain Michael Vaughan sees nothing wrong with Kohli's actions, and instead believed the India skipper makes the game exciting with his antics. Twice did Kohli bring out the trumpet celebration – when Ravindra Jadeja bowled Haseeb Hameed and when Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Jonny Bairstow for a duck – and although nothing is concrete, the gesture is believed to be a shot taken at England's Barmy Army.

Vaughan, however, defended Kohli's actions and stated that cricket needs 'characters' like Kohli, who keep the level of excitement high. 

Also Read | ‘Shardul can solve India’s problem of finding a dependable all-rounder after Kapil Dev’: Harbhajan Singh

"Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. You know, he's got this incredible buzz of energy. He was taking a shot at the Barmy Army with his trumpet signs to the stands. I love it. I just think we don't have enough characters in the game and when we have someone like Virat Kohli doing just that... just kind of mimicking the crowd... trying to get his own supporters going," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

"When he came out after lunch, he was getting them going... it was like he was at the end of the long jump there in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He's an amazing character. He gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match."

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | ‘For years we beat Australia & India in our conditions, but now we’re struggling’: Vaughan slams Joe Root & Co

Vaughan added that people who took exception to Kohli's action are 'boring'. Once again, stressing on the need of having 'characters' in today's game, Vaughan pointed out that people like Kohli come once in a while. The last real character Vaughan could think of is his commentary partner and former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, and explains there is no harm in Kohli being Kohli every once in a while."Those who are complaining are just boring. They don't understand entertainment. We're in an entertainment industry where we need people like Kohli. We need characters. You go back to the 80s and 90s, there were characters and we worked with them. Shane Warne one of the great characters... absolute great; as mad as a box of frogs but you just know that you have a great character on the commentary box, on the field," the former England captain said.

"When you get someone like Virat Kohli who stands out because we are in an era where we don't have a lot of characters. He's very prickly, he doesn't like criticism. He's always answering back to anyone who is criticising. Again, I like that. What he is doing with this Indian Test team is fantastic."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli michael vaughan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Shardul can solve India’s problem of finding a dependable all-rounder'

‘For years we beat AUS & IND in our conditions, but now we’re struggling'

Cricket Australia unclear on Afghanistan Test following Taliban takeover

‘England underestimated Team India’: Sunil Gavaskar
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP