Home / Cricket / Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB
cricket

Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB

One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Representative photo(AP)

Three more people -- two foreign players and one support staff member -- have tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League but the cricket Board on Tuesday insisted the tournament would continue on schedule.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Director of Media Sami Burney did not name the three people whose COVID-19 infection came a day after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive, leading to his isolation.

ALSO READ - PSL 2021: Match postponed after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

“I can confirm that two foreign players and one support staff member have tested positive from the results of the 242 PCR tests we had conducted on all the franchises their officials and support staff since yesterday,” Burney said at a press conference on Tuesday at the National Stadium.

He said out of the fresh three positive cases, one cricketer belonged to the Islamabad United franchise whose player Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday sparking a scare in the PSL.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch

‘He wants to be the best’: Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning & execution'

'No shame in being beaten by Ashwin': Atherton says India spinner rare to

“Out of the three positive results, one player belongs to Islamabad and the remaining to two other franchises,” he said.

The PCB official also said that the test results of one team were still awaited.

He said the PCB believed with proper handling of the situation, cricket can go on as other countries are also facing similar problems.

"A virtual meeting will be held with the team owners to further tighten the COVID-19 protocols and the bio-secure bubble guidelines for the tournament," he said.

Islamabad United player Ahmed's positive result on Monday led to the postponement of their match against Quetta Gladiators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psl in pakistan pakistan super league
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP