Three takeaways from Virat Kohli's announcement of stepping down as India's T20I captain

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he would be stepping down as India's T20I captain at the conclusion of the T20I World Cup in November. Kohli took up India's Test captaincy after MS Dhoni's retirement in later 2014, and has been leading the limited-overs side since 2017. As far as his record as T20I goes, it's decent.

Under Kohli, India have played 45 matches, winning 27, which gives Kohli a win percentage of 65.11. Kohli made the announcement through a post on social media, which highlighted reasons leading to this decision. We present the biggest takeaways from Kohli's big announcement.

1 Workload Management

Workload management is not a new concept in Indian cricket. With a packed schedule, the BCCI has ensured that its top players are rested once in a while, and Kohli has been the biggest example of it. Kohli has been given a break from his hectic schedule on more than one occasion in the past, and sat out a couple of big tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, among others. With his desire to focus more on Tests and ODI, where Kohli has been pretty good, at 32, managing his workload going ahead with the 2023 World Cup lined up in India, is going to be crucial.

2 Rohit Sharma frontrunner to take over from Kohli

Rohit Sharma is the obvious candidate to lead India post the T20I World Cup. It's no secret that Rohit has been a phenomenal captain – leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, while Kohli is still searching for his first IPL win as skipper. Furthermore, Rohit has led India to wins at the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup the same year. In fact, Rohit's win percentage as India's T20I captain is higher than Kohli. Although he has led India in fewer games than his teammate as expected, with 15 wins from 19 matches, it reads an impressive 78.94.

3 Kohli's hunt for ICC trophy still on

That Kohli will continue to lead in the 50-overs format is a sign that he is not giving up on his hopes of winning an ICC trophy. So far, Kohli has led India in three major ICC events – 2017 Champions Trophy, World Cup 2019 and the World Test Championship. In all three, India came close but stumbled upon the final hurdles. With Kohli already boasting an impressive Test record, having led India to 38 wins from 65 matches – he is India's most successful Test captain of all time - wanting to win the second World Test Championship and the 2023 World Cup promises to be high on his agenda.

