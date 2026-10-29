Tilak Varma explains his approach at different batting positions for India

Tilak Varma played a brilliant innings of 51 not out off 26 balls in the second T20I at Christchurch and helped India chase down 181 last week against hosts New Zealand. When Varma came in, India were reeling at 69/4. At that stage, the match appeared to be a foregone conclusion but then the batter got up good stands with all-rounders Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy to turn the tables on the opposition.

Tilak Varma scored a match-winning fifty in the second game. (AFP)

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In the first game, Varma had batted at No.3 but an injury to Ishan Kishan changed the batting order for the second game. Teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted at No.3 and Varma was sent down the order to No.6. The 23-year-old, who batted at No.3 in the early part of his career, explained how his batting had evolved since.

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“I always had the power game. Initially, what I used to do at No.3 — where I have scored two centuries -- I wanted to set the momentum for the batters after me. Now, when I bat at No.5 and No.6, I want to take the game deep. If the ball is there to hit, I hit, but initially, I take time, focusing on singles, doubles and piercing the gaps. I tell the player at the other end to go all out.

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{{^usCountry}} "Now I have played quite a few matches for India, so I tell young players to hit. When we are in that phase of real pressure towards the very end, then I take the responsibility to score fast and help the team win,” Varma told reporters ahead of the fourth game of the five-match series, which India are currently leading 3-0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Now I have played quite a few matches for India, so I tell young players to hit. When we are in that phase of real pressure towards the very end, then I take the responsibility to score fast and help the team win,” Varma told reporters ahead of the fourth game of the five-match series, which India are currently leading 3-0. {{/usCountry}}

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Further speaking on his batting approach, Varma said: “I don’t think right at the start of my innings that we have to win. Of course, as an individual, as a team, you have to win, but in between, I decide which bowler to attack and in which phase. And when I tell my partner to take his chances. I believe that towards the end, bowlers are more under pressure. This is a positive thing that keeps going through my mind.”

Varma helps Iyer with inputs now and then

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Varma also said that whenever there is a need, he does provide inputs to captain Shreyas Iyer. The Hyderabad left-hander was appointed deputy to Iyer in June earlier this year.

“Now I have had leadership roles in domestic cricket [captained South Zone in the Duleep Trophy], in Emerging [ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2024], so I share my inputs with Shreyas Iyer whenever there is a need. T20 is now a lot of pressure because of high-scoring contests. So, as a captain, it is difficult to cover everything. So, we have communications now and then,” he said.

The fourth game at Eden Park is already a sell-out with around 40,000 spectators set to witness the contest from the stands.

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