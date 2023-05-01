Tim David filling Kieron Pollard's big shoes

The big hits were coming off Tim David’s blade with impressive regularity in Saturday’s practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. If you have been following the Mumbai Indians team, you can't miss the similarities with Keiron Pollard’s style of range hitting as the tall batter experimented with an open face of the bat.

Mumbai Indians' Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)

It could also be because Pollard, now retired as a player, is the MI batting coach. Similarities in their game or not, David certainly has been picked by the franchise to carry out the finisher’s role that the powerful Trinidadian performed for so many seasons.

After showing his potential with a series of cameos, on Sunday the Australian power-hitter delivered his finest performance so far for MI. With 17 runs needed in the last over to reel in a huge total, he hit three successive sixes to seal a sensational victory against Rajasthan Royals. It provided proof that he has the game to fill the big shoes of Pollard.

“It was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. In the last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. Polly's shoes are big to fill, but Tim has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have,” said MI captain Rohit Sharma after David's terrific hitting helped chase down 213 at the Wankhede Stadium.

A lot like Pollard, David’s effectiveness comes from hitting in the V. He doesn't try too much of the fancy stuff, like playing cheeky shots behind the wicket. He simply sticks to his strength. Against Royals, all his fours and sixes came in the arc between the cover and mid-wicket region. The well-built Australian is especially lethal against fast bowlers.

“I've been hungry, especially to finish (a match) like that. It feels amazing. The other boys have been putting in the big performances, and I've been waiting for my chance, so I'm really pleased I took it,” said David.

“It (hitting sixes) doesn't come easily, and it hasn't felt like it has come easily so far this season. But when you get into that mode, you've got to just run with the momentum. I've been putting in some real hard work in training over the last few weeks. So, I'm grateful for the support from the support staff, and Polly is a big part of it. A lot of conversations, and then just try to relax and enjoy the game.”

Twice this season, David has finished games for MI. They have come in contrasting conditions and situations. Against Delhi Capitals on a slow track in Delhi, he scrapped and took the game deep. His six off the last ball of the 19th over was critical, and he ran the two needed off the last ball.

On Sunday on a high-scoring Wankhede wicket, his power-hitting came to the fore. He has also made quick contributions against Punjab (25*), KKR (24*) and CSK (31).

David is happy to be able to adapt to different situations, like the sluggish Delhi track. "I'm trying to develop to become a more all-round player. At times I can do the power-hitting, but I'm also trying to be more versatile, try and find the best options. Being as consistent as I can, trying to score when it's not just amazing batting conditions. We've shown that as a team. It was a very different scenario against Delhi. Tonight, it was a different approach. For me that's really pleasing this season.”

He is also a lot like Pollard on the field. A tall presence on the long-off or long-on boundary, he keeps himself busy. On Sunday, he frequently ran in from long-off to have a word with the bowlers, be it Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith or Piyush Chawla. He was constantly encouraging them.

On his growing role in MI, he said: “One of the big feelings for me this year has been...last year for my first experience at IPL, and I was hungry to kind of make a name for myself and establish myself in the team. That can be a fluid concept. For me, now, everytime I put on the shirt, I want to try and win games for Mumbai. Whether that's trying to communicate with bowlers, or find out the best way. That's kind of been my thing so far this year.

"And that takes some of the focus off my own performance. To have a nice individual performance today feels amazing.”

