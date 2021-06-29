Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tim Southee auctions WTC final shirt for 8-year-old's cancer treatment

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:06 PM IST
New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates(Action Images via Reuters)

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has decided to auction his World Test Championship shirt to raise funds for the treatment of Hollie Beattie – an eight-year-old girl – who is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Southee who was New Zealand’s top wicket-taker in India’s second innings of the WTC final, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that proceeds from the shirt auction will be given to the Beattie family.

Hollie Beatie was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma back in 2018.

"Hey guys, I am auctioning off one of my shirts from the @icc World Test Championship Final to support @hopeforhollie. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Beattie family," Southee wrote on his Instagram.

The shirt carries signatures of New Zealand’s WTC -winning squad.

Southee said he learnt about Hollie through the cricket community and wanted to help her in some way.

"My family first learnt about Hollie’s story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family’s perseverance, strength and positive attitude.

"Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way," he added.

Despite undergoing treatment for more than two years, Beattie is yet to recover from the disease. She is currently undergoing treatment in Spain.

"I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on. Any bid big or small is greatly appreciated!" he added.

