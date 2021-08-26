Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Tim Southee replaces Pat Cummins in KKR for remainder of IPL 2021
cricket

Tim Southee replaces Pat Cummins in KKR for remainder of IPL 2021

“We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks," said KKR coach McCullum. Cummins, KKR's most expensive recruit, had decided to pull out of the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in UAE due to personal reasons.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Tim Southee(Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders signed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins for the remainder of IPL 2021, the franchise announced on Thursday. Cummins, KKR's most expensive recruit, had decided to pull out of the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in UAE due to personal reasons.

"Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time IPL Champions, has announced today that New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will replace Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins for the remainder of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 season," KKR said in a release.

Cummins made himself unavailable for the season for personal reasons. Southee comes in with a vast experience of 305 international games for the Kiwis with 603 wickets.

Brendon McCullum, Head Coach of KKR said, “We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group and Southee is the ideal man for the job.

Southee had gone unsold in the auctions held in 2020. The experienced New Zealand pacer had last played for the RCB in 2019.

KKR will resume its campaign by playing against the RCB at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on 20th of September.

ipl 2021 tim southee pat cummins
