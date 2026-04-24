To get back winning rhythm, KKR must simplify approach

Lucknow: Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 season has been frustrating, marked by inconsistency, batting collapses, and a struggle to build any real momentum. Even after a recent win over Rajasthan Royals, their playoff path remains narrow and highly dependent on results elsewhere.

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

KKR entered IPL 2026 with a squad that looked balanced on paper, featuring Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Finn Allen, and a bowling unit built around Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, and Matheesha Pathirana.

But the season has not matched the squad’s promise. Their batting has often lacked stability, and the team has repeatedly failed to put together complete performances across all three departments. The result has been a campaign where KKR have spent most of the season under pressure instead of controlling games.

Their struggles were visible early, when they lost momentum through a series of poor starts and below-par chases. KKR have also been hurt by the lack of one dominant match-winning run from the top order. In a tournament as tight as the IPL, that kind of inconsistency quickly pushes a team into survival mode. Their latest points table position reflects that reality: KKR are at the bottom with just three points and a negative net run rate of -0.879.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The biggest issue has been batting pressure in the top and middle order. Ajinkya Rahane has had to carry responsibility as the senior batter, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh have been expected to provide energy and stability. Cameron Green and Rovman Powell were brought in to add impact, but the team has not always converted starts into match-winning totals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest issue has been batting pressure in the top and middle order. Ajinkya Rahane has had to carry responsibility as the senior batter, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh have been expected to provide energy and stability. Cameron Green and Rovman Powell were brought in to add impact, but the team has not always converted starts into match-winning totals. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When the batting has misfired, KKR’s bowlers have had little room for error. On the bowling side, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Matheesha Pathirana have been the main weapons. Even so, the attack has not consistently defended totals or completely shut down opposition batting units. That has left KKR chasing games too often. In the IPL, that usually becomes expensive very quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the batting has misfired, KKR’s bowlers have had little room for error. On the bowling side, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Matheesha Pathirana have been the main weapons. Even so, the attack has not consistently defended totals or completely shut down opposition batting units. That has left KKR chasing games too often. In the IPL, that usually becomes expensive very quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

KKR’s playoff chances are still alive mathematically, but they are slim. The side has a handful of matches left, including games against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals again.

To stay in the race, they need a strong winning streak and a sharp improvement in net run rate.

A few wins alone may not be enough if other teams continue to collect points. The recent victory over Rajasthan Royals has provided some relief and may help restore belief in the camp.

But one win does not erase the damage done by a poor run earlier in the tournament. For KKR, the next few games are now effectively knockout matches, including the one against Lucknow Super Giants here in Lucknow on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In fact, KKR must simplify their approach and back their most reliable players. Rahane’s experience, Rinku’s finishing, Narine’s all-round value, and the pace of Pathirana and Rana will be central to any revival. They also need better starts, fewer collapses, and more discipline in the field.

At this stage, the team cannot afford another long stretch of wasteful cricket. If they do not win almost every remaining game, the playoff door will likely close. The talent is there, but the season has already shown that talent alone is not enough. For KKR, the equation is now simple: win quickly, win often, and win by enough to repair the net run rate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON