'To not utilize big opportunity shows he needs to increase his maturity level': Kaneria calls out reckless India batter

India's 3-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa in the recently-concluded ODI series has highlighted a lot of problems that are plaguing the national team. Several experts and former cricketers have also discussed various aspects on that list and the latest to join the bandwagon is Danish Kaneria, who has come down heavy on Rishabh Pant.

One of the highlights of the third ODI in Cape Town, where India lost eventually by 4 runs, was the mode of Pant's dismissal. After Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli stitched an impressive 98-run stand for the second wicket in chase of 288, Pant joined his former skipper in the middle in the 23rd over.

But what followed next left everyone fuming, including Kohli at the other end. Pant made room, danced down the track and went for a glory shot on the very ball off. He ended up slicing it to deep cover to hand Andile Phehlukwayo another wicket.

While analysing the match in a video on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan leg-spinne Kaneria did not mince his words while criticizing Pant.

"I am very disappointed with Pant. He was sent two down when they had propers batsmen in Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. There's a difference between a wicketkeeper-batsman and a proper batsman. When a team relies on you, you must put your head down. He stepped out to Phehlukwayo on the very first ball. I mean there is no sense of responsibility. A wicket has just fallen and your ex-captain is at the other end. He should have built a partnership. It was a poor batting display. He was so disappointing.

"Even the commentators were very disappointed with the way he gave away his wicket. He played well throughout the series and he scored runs. He's a big player. For him to not utilize a big opportunity shows he needs to increase his maturity level. When you play at the international level and you play for your country, you have got to be more responsible," he elaborated