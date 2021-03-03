Tom Banton in isolation after positive Covid-19 test

England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton is one of the two overseas players who tested positive for coronavirus after Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Since Monday and apart from the rapid tests, a total of 244 PCR tests were conducted which resulted in three positive tests. These individuals, including two foreign players and a local player support personnel, were quarantined on a separate floor of the team hotel.

Banton revealed on Wednesday that he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is now in isolation. The English cricketer, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, is feeling "OK" and thanked his fans for the support.

"Thanks a lot for all the messages and well wishes. Unfortunately, I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols," Banton said in a statement on Twitter.

"Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators. Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that just under 300 people are inside the bubble, including players, support staff, families, owners, match officials, and security officers, who will undergo repeat PCR tests on Thursday.

After it was revealed that Fawad had returned a positive result for coronavirus, the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match was rescheduled for Tuesday.

An aggressive batting display from opening batsman Paul Stirling and an economical bowling spell from Faheem Ashraf guided Islamabad United to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the match.

