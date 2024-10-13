Ton-up Sanju Samson powers record-breaking India to massive win, complete 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh

Sanju Samson’s ebullient maiden T20 International hundred dotted India’s resounding 133-run victory and 3-0 series sweep over a listless Bangladesh here on Saturday. India's Sanju Samson celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match.(AFP)

Once India broomed away records like rotten twigs while posting 297 for 6 after electing to bat, it was always a case of eventual margin of win and Bangladesh never really offered a meaningful fight, ending up at 164/7 in the third and final T20I.

Pacer Mayank Yadav (2/32) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/30) led the hosts’ bowling effort.

Samson (111, 47 balls, 11x4, 8x6), who hammered the second fastest T20I century by an Indian after Rohit Sharma (35 balls), and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75, 35 balls, 8x4, 5x6), biffed 173 runs during an electrifying second wicket stand, propelling the hosts past several records.

The total was second in the all-time list of the highest T20I team totals behind Nepal’s 314 and ahead of Afghanistan’s 278/3, and also India’s highest in the shortest format.

They were purely amazing stats even taking into account a barren pitch and lighting quick outfield.

But beyond that cold realm of numbers, Samson’s innings was touched by his esoteric genius, the ingredient that makes him compelling and frustrating in equal measure.

But the Kerala right-hander chose to display his captivating side on the field on a clement Hyderabad night and Bangladesh withered quickly.

Samson needed a big effort after lukewarm outings in the first two matches in Gwalior and New Delhi and, oh boy, did he make it count here!

Samson’s brand-new purpose found an immediate on-field expression as he pummelled pacer Taskin Ahmed for four consecutive fours -- two cover drives and as many flicks -- in the second over of the innings.

It was the perfect teaser for the blockbuster action that unfolded in the next 10.3 overs.

The rapid start also helped India move past the early dismissal of opener Abhishek Sharma (4), falling to a poorly-timed pull off slinger quick Tanzim Hasan.

Suryakumar was a mere spectator once Samson slipped into top gear with an array of mind-spinning shots. That could be the biggest tribute for the 29-year-old’s knock.

It is quite tough to put Suryakumar to shade in T20Is but Samson did that with a knock of rare brilliance as India raced to 82 for 1 in Power Play and 152 for 1 after 10 overs.

No bowler was spared during the batting extravaganza that was based on the single-minded and simple philosophy of naked aggression.

It was so glaring in the 10th over when leg-spinner Rishad Hossain came to bowl. Hossain erred in line and length and Samson creamed him for five consecutive sixes, including a 105-meter monster.

But the most stunning shot in Samson’s innings was a six off the backfoot off pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Waiting deep inside the crease, Samson judged the slower ball to perfection, and whacked it over extra cover for a maximum, eliciting a dejected shrug and shake of head from the experienced bowler.

Soon, he brought up his hundred off 40 balls with a boundary off off-spinner Mahedi Hasan and celebrated with a roar and punch before getting melted into a tight embrace by his captain.

Suryakumar reminded the gallery of his presence, smashing Tanzim for three fours and a six while reaching his fifty in 23 balls.

But both the batters fell in the space of adding 10 runs. Samson was jettisoned by Mustafizur’s well-directed bouncer and Suryakumar became Mahmudullah’s last T20I victim, giving a simple catch to Rishad in deep.

But by then India had reached 206 for three in the 15th over.

That itself was a daunting total but Hardik Pandya (47, 18 balls, 4x4, 4x6) and Riyan Parag (34, 13 balls, 1x4, 4x6) flogged the dead horse to milk a further 70 runs for the fourth wicket as India raced to a massive total.

Once Mayank ousted Pervez Hossain in the first ball of Bangladesh innings, they struggled for momentum in the always futile chase of 298.

The tourists did not have the resources even to attempt a powerful chase as knocks by Towhid Hridoy (63 not out, 42 balls, 5x4, 3x6 ) and Litton Das (42, 25 balls, 8x4) remained distant specks in the match’s scoresheet.