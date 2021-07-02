'Took these many years to win 1 World Cup': Twitter lashes out at Michael Vaughan for latest India dig

Apparently, Michael Vaughan loves to rib Indian cricket and its fans. His statements regarding the Indian team have stirred the pot on multiple occasions and it wasn't any different this time around. On Thursday, Vaughan took yet another shot at the Indian men's cricket team for their performance against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

Impressed with how the India women's team batted in the second ODI, Vaughan tweeted out: "The Indian women's team are putting in an excellent display today... Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions."

As expected, Indian cricket fans took exception to it and expressed displeasure at Vaughan's tweet. They roasted the former England by reminding him of some of the most incredible cricket the Indian team has played in England, including the 2002 Natwest Trophy and the T20I series in 2018, which India won 2-1. Here are some of the replies.

Vaughan made headlines ahead of the start of the WTC final, saying that people call Virat Kohli the best batsman out of the need to get extra brownie points, while claiming that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is an equally great batter. He had also backed New Zealand to win the WTC final, a prediction that came true, after which he demanded an apology from Indian fans for trolling him.