cricket

'Tough to bow out of tournament you aim to win': Kohli shares heartfelt message for India women's team after WC exit

Following the exit, former India men's team captain Virat Kohli left a touching note for Mithali Raj-led side.
Virat Kohli; Indian women's cricket team
Published on Mar 28, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian women's cricket team suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Sunday against South Africa in their final league game as the Women in Blue failed to book their semi-final berth in the 2022 World Cup tournament. And following the exit, former India men's team captain Virat Kohli left a touching note for Mithali Raj-led side. 

India's fate of a semi-final qualification was denied by an inch as Deepti Sharma delivered a no ball, of which she had taken a crucial wicket, in the final over of the game. The delivery was denied and so was the wicket and South Africa held their nerves in their final moments to complete their highest successful chase in ODIs, hunting down 275 at Christchurch after a middle-order collapse.

A day after the heartbreaking exit, Kohli took to Twitter to laud the Indian women's team, saying, "Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women's team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you."

India captain Mithali, who played her final World Cup game on Sunday, pinned their failure to inconsistent show at the tournament where they amassed their highest total - 317 for 8 against West Indies - and were bundled out for as low as 134 against England, and failed in two nail-biters against Australia and South Africa.

"There've been ups and downs," Raj said in summation at her final press conference of the event. "We did well against West Indies but we lost against England, Australia and even New Zealand. We didn't really put up a fight in those two games (England and New Zealand). Overall, we could have done better in the initial phase of the tournament."

India eventually finished fifth in the points table and their defeat made West Indies the final team to qualify for the semis that comprises Australia, South Africa, and defending champions England.

Topics
indian women's cricket team virat kohli women's world cup
