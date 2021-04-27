Tournament isn't over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound: IPL COO to players

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, there have been reports of some foreign players being wary of the situation and how they will return to their respective countries at the end of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure their smooth return at the end of the league.

In a letter to the players and support staff, accessed by ANI, Hemang addressed the apprehension and concerns of the cricketers. He said that the tournament isn't over for the BCCI till every player reaches home safely.

Also Read | Aus PM says no special flights to bring back Warner, Smith & others from IPL

"We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes, which is natural and understandable. We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about. The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound," he wrote.

He also pointed that the bio-bubbles are being further strengthened with an eye on the coronavirus situation. "In order to allay any apprehensions and concerns, we are further strengthening our bio-secure environments to keep everyone involved in the tournament safe and healthy. Recently, we increased testing in our bio-bubbles to be extra vigilant. Instead of the stipulated test every five days, we now conduct a test every two days.

"Further, earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles. I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble. The health and safety of our players, support staff, management and everyone involved in IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we will leave no stone unturned in that endeavor," he explained.

Hemang also thanked the players for the service they are doing by bringing smiles on the faces of hundreds of cricket fans in these trying times.

"While you go about playing the sport, we all love, you are also doing something really important. As some of you have said, "if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job". When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in. If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important.... Humanity," he pointed.

He summed up by thanking the health and frontline workers. "I extend my gratitude to all the health and frontline workers. As I conclude, I would again remind you of our most important defense - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep good hand hygiene. With that, I wish you a happy, healthy and safe IPL 2021. Remember, we are all in this together. We are all united!"

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, there have been reports of some foreign players being wary of the situation and how they will return to their respective countries at the end of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure their smooth return at the end of the league. In a letter to the players and support staff, accessed by ANI, Hemang addressed the apprehension and concerns of the cricketers. He said that the tournament isn't over for the BCCI till every player reaches home safely. Also Read | Aus PM says no special flights to bring back Warner, Smith & others from IPL "We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes, which is natural and understandable. We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about. The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound," he wrote. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Aus PM says no special flights to bring back Warner, Smith & others from IPL IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Virat Kohli expected to make a change DC Predicted XI: DC set to make changes after Ashwin leaves IPL He also pointed that the bio-bubbles are being further strengthened with an eye on the coronavirus situation. "In order to allay any apprehensions and concerns, we are further strengthening our bio-secure environments to keep everyone involved in the tournament safe and healthy. Recently, we increased testing in our bio-bubbles to be extra vigilant. Instead of the stipulated test every five days, we now conduct a test every two days. "Further, earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles. I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble. The health and safety of our players, support staff, management and everyone involved in IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we will leave no stone unturned in that endeavor," he explained. Hemang also thanked the players for the service they are doing by bringing smiles on the faces of hundreds of cricket fans in these trying times. "While you go about playing the sport, we all love, you are also doing something really important. As some of you have said, "if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job". When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in. If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important.... Humanity," he pointed. He summed up by thanking the health and frontline workers. "I extend my gratitude to all the health and frontline workers. As I conclude, I would again remind you of our most important defense - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep good hand hygiene. With that, I wish you a happy, healthy and safe IPL 2021. Remember, we are all in this together. We are all united!"