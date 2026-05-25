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Travis Head's wife exposes ugly fallout from Virat Kohli IPL spat: 'It's repeat of abuse that happened after World Cup'

Travis Head and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the SRH-RCB game, although it remains unclear what sparked the altercation.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 08:50 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife have been subjected to online abuse after the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter was involved in a spat with Virat Kohli during their recent IPL 2026 face-off. The incident took place last Saturday during SRH’s 55-run win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli had refused to shake hands with Travis Head after RCB-SRH game

Head and Kohli were involved in a heated verbal exchange during Kohli’s innings of 15 off 11 balls, although it remains unclear what sparked the altercation. Later, Kohli refused to shake hands with Head after the game. The Australian batter did stretch out his hand, but Kohli, after greeting Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma, walked past him without acknowledging the gesture.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya captaincy under scanner as Mumbai Indians hint at major relook after IPL 2026 disaster

Following the incident, sections of social media targeted Head and his wife with abusive messages, many of them directed at their wedding photo from three years ago. While some dragged their family into the hate messages, others openly threatened Head and his loved ones.

Head has yet to make an official statement on the online abuse, but he did appear to react to the Kohli incident through an Instagram story after the RCB game that simply read: “Keep the body guessing.” Some fans speculated the post was linked to the handshake snub involving Kohli, although that remains unclear.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Travis Head's wife exposes ugly fallout from Virat Kohli IPL spat: 'It's repeat of abuse that happened after World Cup'
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