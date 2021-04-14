'It's intimidating bowling to Karthik and Russell': Trent Boult after sealing last-over win against KKR in IPL 2021

The more difficult task was perhaps done by Jasprit Bumrah and Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya but Trent Boult still had a tricky task of defending 14 runs in the final over and that too against KKR’s two of the cleanest ball strikers Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

As it turned out, Boult dismissed Russell, cleaned up Pat Cummins and gave away only 4 runs to seal a 10-run win for MI in an IPL 2021 match in Chennai.

After a superlative bowling performance, Boult said it is a bit ‘intimidating’ bowling to Karthik and Russell in the last over.

"Just trying to be clear with the plans we talked about in the meetings. It is probably a little bit intimidating coming up against Karthik and Russell, these players can clear the rope pretty easily. It was nice to cross the line," Boult told teammate Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the match.

Suryakumar, who played the knock of 56 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashed pacer Pat Cummins to almost out of the park as he struck a 99-metre six playing his trademark flick shot.

The right-handed batsman shuffled to the off-side and sent the ball flying on the leg side.

When pacer Trent Boult asked how he started playing that shot, Suryakumar said in a video posted by the IPL's official website, "During my younger days, I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket on cemented track and on one side boundary used to be about 90-95 metres so think that shot has come from there. I'm really enjoying the way how I'm going right now and hopefully, continue the same for the team.

"I try to keep things really simple. I don't complicate things. I know what I have been doing in that position in the last two-three years. I just go out there and express myself," he added.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Andre Russell's five-wicket haul saw Mumbai Indians get bundled out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

KKR was right on the track for an easy win but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

