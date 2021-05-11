'Tried my best to meet their expectations': Mustafizur Rahman on playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals bowler Mustafizur Rahman opened up on his experience of playing for the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2021 season and expressed gratitude to his teammates and Director of Cricket Operations Kumar Sangakkara for making him feel comfortable in the team.

The Bangladesh pacer played 7 games in the season in which he picked 8 wickets at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 8.29.

But the tournament was suspended mid-way due to a number of people testing positive inside the tournament's bio-bubble.

Speaking in an interaction with Cricbuzz, Mustafizur said: "The rhythm was very good and I was able to do whatever I wanted to. I tried my best on my part and now it is up to you to judge how I fared.

"They (RR) had given me a priority and I am happy that they gave me the chance to bowl with the new ball. I tried my best to meet their expectations," Mustafizur added.

Speaking on Sangakkara, he further said: "I knew Sangakkara from my Dhaka Dynamites days and I knew what he expects from me. Everyone else helped me to be comfortable in the dressing room."

