‘Tried to focus on the game as much as possible and try not to look at the media’: Devdutt Padikkal

The focus will again be on the youngsters when the second phase of the Indian Premier League commences on September 19 in the UAE. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal is one such player who will be captain Virat Kohli’s go-to batter in the line-up. As the team gears up for remainder of the season, the Karnataka batsman said it'll be just about carrying the momentum forward once the tournament resumes.

Speaking in video interview with the franchise, Padikkal said he has tried to focus on the game as much as possible rather than looking at the media so as not to get distracted.

“In India, cricket is a huge festival and it is a religion, to be honest. There is a lot of attention you get outside the sport as well so it is very important to try to keep your focus on the game. You have to appreciate the love they are showing. It is pretty easy to drift away and get distracted. So, what I have tried to do is to focus on the game as much as possible and try not to look at the media because it is easy to get distracted by those things. I try to keep things simple and just focus on what I am doing on the field," Padikkal said in the video, shared on Twitter.

The left-hand batsman also spoke about the quarantine life which has become a mandatory part of sporting tournaments in the pandemic. He said initially it was fun but it has got turned harder with time.

“I wouldn't say mastered. It is still hard, obviously, it is. Quarantines are not easy. It is a lot of alone time. Initially, it was fun because it was something new which we are not used to. We were sitting alone in a room and could do anything we wanted. But, after some point, you do get exhausted as there isnt much to do after a certain point. It is challenging. But at the same time, it's to play the sport that you love. We are in a difficult stage in the world. So, just get on with it as there is nothing much you can do about it.

“For me, there are a lot of goals in life. Playing Test cricket for India is the ultimate one. I want to win the IPL, World Cup, and all those things like that. For me, the main goal is to win trophies and be a part of champion sides. That's what I have always looked up to winning those major tournaments. Hopefully, I can do that with RCB and Indian team as my career goes on,” signed off Padikkal.

RCB begins their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 20 in the UAE leg of the tournament. They are currently placed third with 10 points – 5 wins and 2 losses.