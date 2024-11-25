Agartala, The Tripura Cricket Association on Monday requested the intervention of the Director General of Police to expedite investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam in procurement and installation of high-mast floodlight in MBB Stadium in Agartala. Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam

Following a writ petition by two life members of TCA over the alleged scam, the High Court of Tripura in August constituted a Special Investigative Team to probe the matter and submit a report.

The SIT submitted a report before the high court.

Later, the crime branch of the state police registered an FIR but there has been no arrest in connection with the case so far.

"Today, we met the DGP Anurag Dhankar. We urged him to expedite the inquiry into the scam and arrest the persons involved. We also informed him corrupt practice regarding floodlights has extended from MBB Stadium to the proposed international cricket stadium at Narsingarh of West Tripura district. The DGP assured there will be action shortly," TCA Secretary Subrata Dey told the reporters.

He claimed the TCA's previous committee had provided contact to a company for procurement and installation of floodlights in MBB stadium with ₹14 crore. Later it went up to ₹16.29 crore.

"It appeared the TCA had kept the general body in complete darkness in awarding the contract. Later, we found misappropriation of fund and corrupt practice in the process," Dey said.

He said the previous committee had given a contract to the same company for procurement and installation of floodlights in the proposed international cricket stadium with an initial cost of ₹10.50 crore.

"Later the amount has gone up to ₹26 crore, out of which ₹13 crore has already been paid to the company," he said.

