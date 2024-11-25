 Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam

PTI |
Nov 25, 2024 09:47 PM IST

Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam

Agartala, The Tripura Cricket Association on Monday requested the intervention of the Director General of Police to expedite investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam in procurement and installation of high-mast floodlight in MBB Stadium in Agartala.

Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam
Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam

Following a writ petition by two life members of TCA over the alleged scam, the High Court of Tripura in August constituted a Special Investigative Team to probe the matter and submit a report.

The SIT submitted a report before the high court.

Later, the crime branch of the state police registered an FIR but there has been no arrest in connection with the case so far.

"Today, we met the DGP Anurag Dhankar. We urged him to expedite the inquiry into the scam and arrest the persons involved. We also informed him corrupt practice regarding floodlights has extended from MBB Stadium to the proposed international cricket stadium at Narsingarh of West Tripura district. The DGP assured there will be action shortly," TCA Secretary Subrata Dey told the reporters.

He claimed the TCA's previous committee had provided contact to a company for procurement and installation of floodlights in MBB stadium with 14 crore. Later it went up to 16.29 crore.

"It appeared the TCA had kept the general body in complete darkness in awarding the contract. Later, we found misappropriation of fund and corrupt practice in the process," Dey said.

He said the previous committee had given a contract to the same company for procurement and installation of floodlights in the proposed international cricket stadium with an initial cost of 10.50 crore.

"Later the amount has gone up to 26 crore, out of which 13 crore has already been paid to the company," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On