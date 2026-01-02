Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton dropped as South Africa make big calls in T20 World Cup squad; Kagiso Rabada returns

South Africa enter the 2026 T20 World Cup as runners-up from the previous edition, and with intentions of going one better and getting their hands on a first ICC white-ball trophy. Cricket South Africa announced the squad for the Proteas in the tournament beginning next month, where the team will have to fight through a tough group including New Zealand and Afghanistan. Aiden Markram and David Miller will be key members of South Africa's squad in India and Sri Lanka.(AFP)

Aiden Markram has been named captain for the Proteas, continuing his duties as leader for a team which is much-changed compared to the one that fell inches short of the line in Barbados in 2024. Heinrich Klaasen’s retirement means he is not in the picture, and nor are Tristan Stubbs or Ryan Rickelton, surprise absences in the midst of some poor form.

Added to the squad instead are first-time players at the World Cup for the Proteas, headlined by Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch. Also in these ranks are Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, and Kwena Maphaka.

South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith

Making his return to the squad is Kagiso Rabada, who missed the tour of India due to an injury, but will be available to lead the line alongside Marco Jansen. Other seamers include Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Bosch, and Maphaka, while the spin-bowling ranks will be handled by Keshav Maharaj and Linde, with captain Markram also capable of providing part-time spin.

Quinton de Kock adds more experience upon his reversal of retirement, and makes the squad ahead of Ryan Rickelton as the left-handed opening batter. No space for Matthew Breetzke either despite his impressive start to life in international cricket.

In a press statement released by CSA, head coach Shukri Conrad said of the squad: “Many of the players selected for the World Cup squad were on that trip and experienced first-hand the pitches that we will likely encounter and that will stand them in good stead once we get to India.”

South Africa sank to a 3-1 series defeat against India, but will be hopeful that they can make results count when required in a tricky tournament that will ask a lot of their talented core group.