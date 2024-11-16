Trophy presenter makes it awkward for Indian players, Hardik, Suryakumar surprised as he overstays his welcome

India sealed a series victory in emphatic style against South Africa, piling on over over 500 runs in the final two matches of the T20I series to dominate the South African bowling and put the seal on a phenomenal year in the shortest format of the game for the men in blue. India players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the T20 series vs South Africa.(AFP)

A massive 135-run victory in the fourth and final match in Johannesburg, charged by a record-breaking pair of centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, meant India sealed a terrific 3-1 series win against one of the most dangerous T20 teams in the world.

With the opportunity to celebrate a big series win, and Suryakumar Yadav’s first series win outside Asia since his appointment as permanent captain of the T20I team.

SKY took the opportunity to continue an Indian team tradition, choosing to hand the trophy over to India’s squad debutants in Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Funny reactions from the Indian team

However, in a slightly awkward moment, the representative who helped hand over the trophy along with Suryakumar Yadav hung onto the trophy for a moment longer than probably was appropriate, earning some hilarious reactions from the Indian team.

A clip shared by JioCinema on social media can be watched, in which the representative hands over the trophy and sticks around for a couple of seconds. Rinku Singh can be spotted looking puzzled and turning back towards Suryakumar Yadav in a questioning manner.

Later in the clip, Arshdeep Singh standing on the opposite end can also be seen wondering what is going on, pointing and indicating towards the representative. Hardik Pandya can also be seen looking quite bemused at the occasion, but thankfully it wouldn’t hamper proceedings for too long as the team was given the opportunity to celebrate with an accompanying set of fireworks soon after.

It was an occasion that might remind some Indian fans of the infamous incident of the Australian team pushing former BCCI president Sharad Pawar off the celebration dias back in 2006, where the visiting Aussies took poorly to Pawar impeding on the team’s moment to celebrate.

There will be no hard feelings for Surya and co, who completed a terrific year for Indian cricket in T20Is, including this massive series win as well as the World Cup earlier this year. Attentions will now turn completely towards the commencement of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on November 22.