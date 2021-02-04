Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli tweet on farmers' protest

Twitter was abuzz on Wednesday night as notable former and current India cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar and captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the ongoing farmers' protests.

Tendulkar, Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Anil Kumble, former India batsman Suresh Raina were some of the renowned names from the Indian cricket fraternity who tweeted on farmers' protest.

Sachin Tendulkar said 'external forces can be spectators but not participants'.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," Sachin tweeted.

Kohli called for staying united during the hours of disagreements and said farmers are an integral part of our country.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli posted.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wants everyone to stay united and then work towards resolving the internal issues together.

"There's no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let's remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether," Rahane tweeted.

"India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER," tweeted limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma.

Current India head coach Ravi Shastri called it an 'internal matter' and believed the situation can be 'resolved through dialogue'.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind!"

Former Test skipper Anil Kumble also followed with a tweet of his own that said that India is more than capable of taking its internal issues to amicable solutions.

"As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Kumble tweeted.

"We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue," tweeted former India batsman Suresh Raina.

Moreover, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said the country knows how important farmers are, and an outsider's opinion is not needed on an internal matter after international pop star Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital.

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, on Wednesday said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)