Twitter explodes after Ashwin hits back at critics, asks Morgan, Southee not to take 'moral high grounds'

Twitter exploded after Ravichandran Ashwin posted a series of Tweets to hit back at the critics bringing ‘spirit of cricket’ argument to frame him as 'wrong' in the heated argument took place between the Delhi Capitals spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders players Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee. On Tuesday in Sharjah, Ashwin first exchanged words with Southee after the New Zealand appeared to have said something to the off-spinner after dismissing him in the last over of the DC innings.

Ashwin, not known to be the one to back away, was seen replying Southee when KKR captain Morgan too joined it and started the war of words. It took KKR wicketkeeper-batter and Ashwin's Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik, to separate the duo.

The incident sparked a series of reactions. Karthik revealed that it was the second run that Ashwin took in the last ball of the 19th over despite it ricocheting off DC captain Rishabh Pant, is what irked the likes of Morgan and Southee.

Legendary off-spinner Shane Warne too termed the incident as ‘disgrace’ and said Morgan had every right to ‘nail’ the Indian.

Ashwin on Thursday took to Twitter explaining his side of the story, asking Morgan and Southee not to use ‘derogatory’ words.

Here is why Twitter reacted to Ashwin's series of tweets

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint (didn't) know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT," Ashwin said.

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that's what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls (please) teach your children to stand up for themselves.

"In Morgan or Southee's world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory," he further wrote.

"There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career," he wrote.