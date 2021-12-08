Twitter goes berserk as Mitchell Starc strikes with first ball of Ashes 2021; removes Burns with peach of a delivery

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc made an electrifying start to the Ashes as he struck with the first ball of the series. Starc bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss left-handed opener Rory Burns on a duck.

Starc bowled Burns out round his legs as the opener shuffled too far across. The left-arm pacer also found swing as he nailed the blockhole on the leg stump to give Australia the opening breakthrough in the game.

Australia eventually made a dominant start in the first session of the day as they removed four English wickets on 59 at Lunch. Dawid Malan (6) was dismissed cheaply by Josh Hazlewood before captain Joe Root nicked one to the first slip without opening his account.

As Starc gave Australia an incredible start to the Ashes, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions over his dismissal of Rory Burns:

Mitchell Starc has been going through a rough patch this year with inconsistent outings across formats for Australia. However, the left-arm quick will be aiming to capitalise on a dream start on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Earlier, Joe Root had won the toss and opted to bat at the Gabba. Both, Stuart Broad and James Anderson are not playing the first Test with Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson making the place in XI among fast bowlers.

For Australia, meanwhile, Pat Cummins made his maiden appearance as a Test captain.

