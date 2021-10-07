‘Two new teams coming up’: MS Dhoni hints at ‘uncertainties’ about playing for CSK in next IPL

MS Dhoni's statement at the toss mentioning the ‘uncertainties’ of him turning up for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in the season of IPL gave rise to a whirlwind of speculations. Dhoni, on Thursday, at the toss against Punjab Kings in Dubai, confirmed that he will play in IPL 2022 but left everyone guessing about the team he will represent.

Dhoni said that there are two new teams set to join the IPL, making it a 10-team affair from next season and hence there are a lot of uncertainties.

“Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up,” Dhoni said.

The CSK captain added that that there is still no clarity about player retentions, right to match cards for the mega auction slated to take place before the next edition of Indian Premier League.

“We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully it will be good for everyone,” Dhoni said.

Addressing his future, Dhoni had earlier announced the possible venue of his last match as a CSK player.

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there," Dhoni had said while interacting with fans during the 75th year celebrations of 'India Cements' held virtually.

Speaking about CSK's performance this year, Dhoni said: “It is tough to maintain fitness. Whenever we came back for the second leg, we knew we will have back to back games."

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain K L Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first. Punjab made one change to their side, bringing in Chris Jordan in place of West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran.

Chennai Super Kings, who have qualified for the play-offs and are aiming to seal a top two finish, chose to retain the same XI that played in the previous game against Delhi Capitals.