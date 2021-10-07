CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Can KL Rahul's Punjab stop MS Dhoni's CSK juggernaut and keep Playoff chances alive?

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings may have already made it to the Playoffs - in fact becoming the first team to do so - the three-time champions would want to take the top spot in the points table with a win over the hot and cold Punjab Kings in Match 53 of the IPL 2021. A win will propel MS Dhoni's CSK over Delhi Capitals at the pinnacle, while a loss of KL Rahul's PBKS would mark the end of their campaign in this season. We may be approaching the final few games of the IPL 2021's league stage, with three teams having already made it to the Playoffs, but there is still plenty to play for.

