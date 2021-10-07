CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Can KL Rahul's Punjab stop MS Dhoni's CSK juggernaut and keep Playoff chances alive?
IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings may have already made it to the Playoffs - in fact becoming the first team to do so - the three-time champions would want to take the top spot in the points table with a win over the hot and cold Punjab Kings in Match 53 of the IPL 2021. A win will propel MS Dhoni's CSK over Delhi Capitals at the pinnacle, while a loss of KL Rahul's PBKS would mark the end of their campaign in this season. We may be approaching the final few games of the IPL 2021's league stage, with three teams having already made it to the Playoffs, but there is still plenty to play for.
Oct 07, 2021 02:10 PM IST
IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Will MS Dhoni the batsman please stand up?
If you thought IPL 2020 was a forgettable campaign for MS Dhoni the batsman, this season has been even worse for the CSK captain. Last year, with 200 runs, IPL 2021 was statistically MS Dhoni's worst season in the IPL, but it looks as if this year would be a new low for MSD. In 13 matches, Dhoni has scored only 84 runs and it is unlikely that he would do something extraordinary to go past 200 in CSK's last league match of the season.
Oct 07, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Raina vs Uthappa a headscratcher for Dhoni
It is no secret that Suresh Raina has been out of sorts in IPL 2021, managing a paltry 160 runs from 12 games, of which 50-off runs came in one innings - the first of the season. In the UAE leg, Raina has scores of 4, 17*, 11, 2 and 3 before getting dropped from the previous match, with Robin Uthappa taking his place. Will Dhoni persist with Uthappa or bring Raina back?
Oct 07, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad: The next-big thing in Indian cricket?
Ruturaj Gaikwad played only 6 games last season, in which he scored 204 runs. It was a season where CSK missed out utilising Gaikwad to his maximum. They did not, however, make the same mistake this time around, giving the youngster a full go. And by god, has Gaikwad made it count. With 521 runs at an average of 47.36, Gaikwad has responded in style, and has begun knocking at the door of Team India.
Oct 07, 2021 01:55 PM IST
No shortage of individual brilliances from Punjab
With 528 runs, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is leading the run-getters list and Mayank Agarwal is at 7th, whereas Mohammed Shami is 4th on the leading wicket-taker's list with 18 wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh at 6. There have been some spectacular catches taken by PBKS fielders as well. But while individually PBKS have had a few performances, as a team, they haven't been able to click perfectly.
Oct 07, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Punjab Kings in UAE-leg: L, W, L, W, L
Had it been the beginning of IPL 2021, three wins from five matches would have been considered a decent start, but the fact that it has come in the second half of the tournament, wouldn't count for much for Punjab. In the India leg, Punjab played eight games, out of which they won just three, which is severely dented their campaign.
Oct 07, 2021 01:45 PM IST
What happened the last time around
CSK got the better of PBKS in the India leg of IPL 2021, winning by 22 runs. Dhoni's Chennai posted 160/3, in reply to which, Punjab finished on 138/5. Having said that, in the last season, IPL 2020, Punjab Kings did the encore over Chennai Super Kings, beating them twice. Then again, the CSK of last season was completely out of sorts, a stark contrast to their campaign this year.
Oct 07, 2021 01:40 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS: Head-to-Head record
CSK have had the upper hand over PBKS over the last 13 editions of the IPL. In the 24 matches played between the two sides, Dhoni's Chennai hold a 16-8 lead over Punjab. One match went into a Super Over, in which again, it was CSK who emerged on top.
Oct 07, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Dhoni vs Rahul: Past meets present
While MS Dhoni no doubt has proven to be India's most decorated captain, KL Rahul has a decent captaincy acumen even though it may not have reflected the way he would have wanted to during this IPL 2021 campaign. Who will lead India after Virat Kohli is a question on everyone's mind, and while Rohit Sharma seems to be the front-runner, Rahul cannot be counted out. He is 29 and could well be groomed as the next captain of the Indian cricket team. Keeping that in mind, today's match could well be billed as the past vs the present contest. Will Rahul be able to slip one past his mentor, Dhoni?
Oct 07, 2021 01:30 PM IST
IPL 2021: What Punjab Kings need to do
With five wins from 13 matches for 10 points, Punjab Kings not only have to win against CSK, but they need to beat this top team comprehensively to secure a place in the Playoffs. A win would get them to 12 points, but that won't count for much. They would be hoping that both Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians lose their respective matches, and will also want Rajasthan Royals NRR to not spike much. Yes, they are hoping against all hope, but a win against CSK should be their first check point. If they lose this, it's over. A miracle would probably be the apt word to describe that they desire.
Oct 07, 2021 01:25 PM IST
CSK and PBKS: A tale of contrasting fortunes
These two teams couldn't be any further from each other. While Chennai Super Kings scripted the comeback story of the year, Punjab Kings were left behind, bogged down by the same issues as last year. A string of defeats initially saw them playing catch up and although timely wins kept them alive, the overall performance left a lot to be desire. Barring skipper KL Rahul and to a certain extent Mayank Agarwal, there haven't been too many sensational performances with the bat, an area they would want to rectify for the next season. As for CSK… well, they have hardly put a foot wrong and deserved to be sitting pretty in the top 2.
Oct 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST
IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS, Live Score
Hello and a very warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, as we get set to bring you the penultimate double-header of the IPL 2021. As the race for the final Playoff spot continues to gain steam, we are in for a cracker of a contest. Indian cricket's past meets Indian cricket's present and future as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings gear up to battle the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings. While CSK would be playing to build momentum ahead of the all-important Playoffs, for PBKS, this is a do-or-die situation. If they lose, that is it for them in IPL 2021, although a win will keep their chances alive. Will they be able to pull off a miracle here, or will Dhoni's troop excel once again? Let's find out. We are only getting started.