Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to Covid-19

Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Two weeks apart, Veda Krishnamurthy loses mother and sister to Covid-19. (Getty Images)

Indian woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar has died due to Covid-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus. The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.

