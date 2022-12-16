U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Saudagar's five-for puts Mumbai in command

A five-wicket haul by Yaseen Saudagar helped Mumbai bundle out Uttarakhand for 143 on the opening day of their Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

At stumps, Mumbai were 201/4, a lead of 58 runs. Harsh Gaikar, coming in at No 5, was unbeaten on 65 (82b, 13x4) while No. 3 Abhigyan Kundu raced to 47 off 28 balls with the help of 10 fours before being trapped LBW by Aditya Chakravarty.

But the damage had been done by the bowlers earlier. Saudagar's 5/52 was well complemented by Dev Damania, who picked up four wickets while conceding just seven runs in 6.3 overs.

Sharing the new ball with Pratapraj Pulla (1/31), Saudagar removed both the openers including captain Anmol Singh to reduce Uttarakhand to 33/3. Mumbai kept making frequent inroads thereafter, with Saudagar and Damania running through the middle and lower order.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 143 in 46.3 overs (Vikas Yadav 29; Yaseen Saudagar 5/52, Dev Damania 4/7) vs Mumbai 201/4 in 41 overs (Harsh Gaikar 65 batting, Abhigyan Kundu 47)

MFA awards: Bhumika Mane handed special award

Bhumika Mane, who was part of the Indian Under-17 women’s football team, was presented with a special award at the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Award Night ceremony held at the Cooperage ground on Thursday.

The teenaged Mumbai girl was part of the national age-group women’s squad that played two tournaments in Italy and Norway earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Surendra Karkera, founder of the Bipin Football Academy, was presented with the lifetime achievement award in recognition of his promotion of the sport by conducting free football coaching camps ay various centres in the city.

Asian and Oceanian sailing: Japan dominate

Japan continued to lead the way after two races on the second day of fleet racing at the 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship sailing event on Friday.

Japan's Miyu Arimoto topped the yellow fleet after the first race of the day, followed by Singapore's Nicole Lim. The third place went to Genki Kahara of Japan, while his compatriot Taro Nakazawa, who topped the Blue fleet on the opening day, finished fourth. The fifth place went to Thailand's Patcharaphan Ongkaloy.

A total of three races have been completed in the Qualification Series with two more to be held on Friday. It will be used to determine the final placings of each team for the 2022 Asian and Oceanian Team Racing Championship as well as the final gold and silver fleet allocations.

MCC league: Iyer shines for B4S

Debutants B4S (Brain 4 Sports) Cricket Club halted the winning run of defending champions MCC (Black) by defeating them by 50 runs in the six-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 league at Oval Maidan.

Brief scores: B4S 187 (Prajaval Tendulkar 53, Shubham Pal 38, Anuj Iyer 32; Subrata Das 5/29) beat MCC (Black) 137 (Anuj Iyer 4/30, Yaseen Shaikh 2/28, Aayush Iyer 2/25) by 50 runs; JSF 210 (Vishesh Singh 54, Aman Parekh 44, Diyan Kubadia 43; Pavan Sangani 3/22, Raja Kumar 3/44) beat MCC (Red) 163 (Aditya VS 61*; Atharva Nandgave 5/29) by 38 runs.