U19 WC: No handshake between India and Bangladesh skippers at toss

Kolkata: A few months ago, India and Pakistan players didn’t shake hands at the Asia Cup amid political tension between the neighbours. The U19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Saturday saw a repeat of that as India and Bangladesh skippers didn’t shake hands ahead of their league match. File image of U-19 India skipper Ayush Mhatre. (PTI)

India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar, standing in for indisposed skipper Azizul Hakim, didn’t shake hands before or after the coin toss. Neither team made an official statement. It is not mandated in the ICC playing conditions that the captains must shake hands, although it is the tradition, at the toss and between squad members after the game.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, in a statement, said it was “inadvertent and unwarranted”.

“The BCB has taken note of an inadvertent and unwarranted action that occurred at the toss prior to the opening match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe and Namibia, between Bangladesh and India.”

“The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intention whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition.

“The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly.”

It said the players have also been reminded of their responsibility “to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams.”

Amid deterioration in the bilateral relations between the neighbours, the Indian cricket board

(BCCI) had on January 3 directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster. The BCB then asked the International Cricket Council to shift its matches in next month’s T20 World Cup out of India to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. The Bangladesh government has also suspended IPL coverage in the country. Two ICC officials met BCB officials on Saturday in a bid to resolve the T20 World Cup issue.

Cricket in the subcontinent last year reflected the tense ties between India and Pakistan. The countries were involved in a brief armed conflict. In the Asia Cup that followed in Dubai, India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha. Yadav’s teammates also did not shake hands with the Pakistan players.

There was no immediate statement from BCCI.