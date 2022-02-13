U19 World Cup stars strike gold at IPL 2022 Auction as Hangargekar, Bawa earn in crores; Yash Dhull picked by Delhi

India's U19 World Cup stars on Sunday struck gold as Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Raj Bawa and team captain Yash Dhull were all picked by a franchise on day 2 of the mega auction in Bengaluru for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hangargekar, the India U-19 allrounder, entered the auction at a base price of 30 lakh with Mumbai Indians placing their bid to fill the Hardik Pandya-size void before Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings joined the fray. Eventually, it was the four-time IPL winners who roped in the youngster for INR 1.5 crore.

Another all-rounder, Bawa, who had a base price of INR 20 lakhs, was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore after battling it out in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the team captain, Dhull, was picked by Delhi Capitals for 50 lakhs.

Vicky Ostwal, who had a base price of INR 20 lakh, garnered no interest at the auction.

Earlier, on day 1 of the auction, South Africa's U19 World Cup star, Dewald Brevis, a.k.a Baby AB, who had emerged as the leading run-getter in the tournament in West Indies, was picked for INR 3 crore by Mumbai Indians.

A total of 74 players were sold on the opening day in Bengaluru with Ishan Kishan being the most expensive buy at INR 15.25 crore for Mumbai Indians while Deepak Chahar was picked by CSK for INR 14 crore. Avesh Khan, on the other hand, emerged as the costliest uncapped player in auction history when he was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore.