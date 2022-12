U-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Raut, Jain star in Vengsarkar XI’s win

Dhanit Raut’s 7/106 and Akshat Jain’s knock of 101 powered Dilip Vengsarkar XI to a convincing nine-wicket win over Chandrakant Pandit XI on Day Three of their Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy match on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandit XI were bowled out for 265 in the second innings as Raut ran through their line-up. If not for Bhupen Lalwani’s century, Pandit XI’s innings could have folded-up much earlier. Vengsarkar XI chased the target of 187 in just 32.5 overs thanks to Jain’s century and Sagar Chhabria's unbeaten 83.

In another match, Jahangir Pithawala XI pocketed three points for taking the first innings lead against Lalchand Rajput XI, who got one point for a draw,

Brief scores: Jahangir Pithawala XI 480 & 189 in 54.3 overs (Shashwat Jagtap 88, Gautam Waghela 40; Prashant Solanki 6/83) drew with Lalchand Rajput XI 193 in 48.4 overs (Rupen Chaurasia 43; Varun Sriniwas Joijode 5/41) & 89/2 in 15 overs (Sheesh Shetty 38); Chandrakant Pandit XI 265 & 265 in 58 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 104, Prayag Kumar 33; Dhanit Raut 7/106, Sourabh Singh 3/40) lost to Dilip Vengsarkar XI 344 & 188/1 in 32.5 overs (Akshat Jain 101, Sagar Chhabria 83*) by nine wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCA U-14 Selection Tournament: Khade century helps MCA ‘B’ post 331

Eklavya Khade scored a magnificent 105 as MCA ‘B’ posted 331 in the first innings against MCA ‘C’ on Day One of their MCA Under-14 Selection Tournament match at the Dadar Parsee Colony ground on Thursday.

Khade received able support from Kshitij Pal (54 runs) and Arush Thakur (43). At stumps, MCA ‘C’ had reached 33 for one.

Brief scores: MCA 'B' 331 in 73.3 overs (Eklavya Khade 105 (retd out), Kshitij Pal 54, Arush Thakur 43*; Saad Khan 3/53) vs MCA 'C' 33/1 in 4 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON